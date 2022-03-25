Ukrainian couple in Memphis helping get children with cancer to safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Ukrainian couple who lives in Memphis is playing a vital role in helping get chronically sick Ukrainian children the medical care they need.

Yuri Yanishevski is an employee with ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and his wife Lana is a Pediatrician in the Bluff City.

The two are helping in the humanitarian effort launched by St. Jude Global called SAFER Ukraine to translate children’s medical records and coordinate transportation to cancer centers across Europe, North America and Canada.

Lana runs each medical record through Google Translate and then meticulously goes through it, line by line, assuring the translation from Ukrainian to English is accurate.

Yuri provides technical support, converting documents into more readable versions.

So far, the couple has translated records for 20 or so patients.

Four of the patients are now at St. Jude receiving treatment.

First Lady Jill Biden will be in the Bluff City Friday visiting the hospital.

