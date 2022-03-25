Trail date set for Phil Trenary case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been over three years since the death of Phil Trenary, then President of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, civic leader and businessman.

Friday, the two men accused of killing Trenary were in court.

McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarious Richardson both face first-degree murder charges for the death Trenary.

After years of a pending case pending, a trial date has finally been set for December 5.

Ray Lepone, with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is one of the prosecutors on the case.

He says there’s been constant communication with the family since the tragedy.

“Obviously the victims family is going through a horrible time and has been, obviously this case has been pending a long time and it’s been hard on the family and so we are trying to do our best to guide them through this process even though it’s painful,” said Lepone.

Trenary’s daughter, Britteny Rowe, was in the court room, and she says having a trial date set is a relief.

“Definitely relieved to have a trial date, it’s been a very long road and still a lot ahead but it seems like, you know there’s justice at the end of the road hopefully,” said Rowe.

Trenary’s death is one that stunned the community. He was shot and killed on South Front Street on September 27, 2018 as he walking home from a fundraiser at Loflin Yard.

Witnesses told police a white pickup truck stopped and a man exited the passenger side, approached Trenary from behind and shot him in the head.

Trenary was well known in the Memphis community, and, at the time of the incident, he was president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber.

His love for aviation was also well known. He served 13 years as CEO of Pinnacle Airlines, and he was constantly trying to improve the city of Memphis.

“We’re trying to get justice for Phil Trenary and his family based on a horrible thing that occurred and we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen,” said Lepone.

Lepone says between now and December there will be numerous report dates to get the case ready for trial. The next report hearing is set for April 28.

