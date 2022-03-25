TN Governor Bill Lee proposes 30-day grocery tax suspension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cost of food is going up and experts say there’s not a lot of relief in sight.

Tonight we talked to Mid-South governors who have conflicting views on how to help your bottom line.

Tipton county resident Myra Ellis is a regular shopper at Naifeh’s Cash Saver in Covington.

For this trip, she’s got one primary item on the list.

“Well my granddaughters are coming over, so I got to have the fruit that they like,” said Ellis.

The cost of farm level fruit is nearly 4% higher than last year according to the USDA.

“Tennesseans like Americans are facing high prices for food, for gas, supplies for everything. Inflation is at a 40-year-high,” said Governor Bill Lee.

Gov Lee is proposing a suspension of the state and local grocery tax for 30 days.

The state tax on food is 4%.

Local grocery tax varies, but the tax relief excludes certain items such as alcohol and candy.

We actually looked at the best way to get relief to the most Tennesseans and there are a number of ways to do that but we believe the grocery tax is the thing all Tennesseans want,” said Lee.

However Arkansas’ governor says their state is taking a different approach by lowering the overall tax rate.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement:

“In December 2021, the legislature passed two bills providing approximately $500 million in annual tax relief for Arkansans. In 2019, the legislature lowered the grocery tax to 0.125%.”

During a roundtable discussion with area business leaders, they say the skyrocketing prices for goods isn’t the only issue.

“The labor issues has caused a lot of issues,” said Naifeh owner Judson Naifeh.

Labor and supply issues is bringing great concern, but a brief shot in the arm for customers came with a lot of support.

If the grocery tax suspension is passed, Governor Lee says they will meet again to decide the best time to put it in place.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.