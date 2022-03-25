Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tigers Minott declares for NBA Draft

Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott
Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott(ESPN)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last time we saw Josh Minott, is the last time we’ll see him in a Memphis Tigers uniform.

Minott declared for the NBA Draft Thursday.   

Minott released an open letter on his Instagram account thanking Head Coach Penny Hardaway, his Tiger teammates, and the Memphis fanbase for their support, ending with he’ll be entering the 2022 NBA Draft. 

Minott made the AAC’s All-Freshman Team, averaging 6.6 points on 52% shooting with 3.8 rebounds in 14 minutes per game. 

He told ESPN’s NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony, “At Memphis what they needed was sacrifice, wait my turn. I knew we had a loaded roster coming in, and that I’d be pushed every day to get better. I feel like I could have shown more with the Talent I know I have. But that’s what the future is for.”

The NBA Draft Combine begins May 16. The draft is June 23.

