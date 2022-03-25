St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets available now!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s that time of year again – the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Tickets are available right now. Just call 1-800-224-6681or head over to dreamhome.org.

St. Jude says 87% of the funding needed to sustain and grow St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital comes from donors through campaigns like the Dream Home Giveaway.

Your support ensures St. Jude families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus solely on helping their child live.

Tickets for this year’s Dream Home Giveaway are officially on sale and if you reserve yours by the end of the day, you’ll be eligible to win not only a dream home but also the ultimate Memphis basketball experience.

That includes season tickets to the Memphis Grizzlies, season tickets for Memphis Tigers men’s basketball and a $1,500 VISA gift card.

Remember, to reserve your tickets, call 1-800-224-6681 or visit dreamhome.org.

