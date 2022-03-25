Advertise with Us
MSCS ‘Fresh Start’ requires teachers to reapply for their positions

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools Dr. Joris Ray says he will take every step necessary to move the district to a Level 5.

MSCS says it will implement a “Fresh Start” process to ensure student success and achievement.

According to a MSCS representative, this means all instructional and non-instructional positions at a school or in an administrative department will be posted to reassess staff and ensure the best outcomes for students.

All employees will be required to apply for any position they are interested in at the “Fresh Start” school and then be selected for an interview, following the regular application process.

“I am unapologetic about taking any and every step necessary to move our District to a Level 5, premier institution that offers a world-class education for every student,” said Dr. Ray. “We are at a pivotal point in our district, and I will continue to reinforce the goal to move from intervention to innovation.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

