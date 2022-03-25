Advertise with Us
Man charged with stealing catalytic converter at Methodist Hospital

David Medlin
David Medlin(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to Methodist Hospital’s parking garage on Union Avenue when a man fought with a security guard.

According to the affidavit, a woman got off of work and went to her car on the first floor of the parking garage when she saw David Medlin laying between her car and his car. The woman asked him to move so she wouldn’t hit him and Medlin told her he was getting something from under his car.

The woman then attempted to start her car, but it made a very loud sound, leading her to believe Medlin was cutting off her catalytic converter.

The report says the woman alerted security guards that got into an altercation with Medlin.

Officers say that the woman’s converter was cut, but it was not entirely removed, resulting in damages between $500-$1,000.

The affidavit says officers requested a tow truck for Medlin’s car to investigate its possible connection to other catalytic converter thefts.

As officers searched the vehicle, they found several drugs and paraphernalia:

  • Three plastic baggies of green leafy substance similar to marijuana
  • One plastic baggie of a white powdery substance similar to cocaine
  • One plastic baggie of a crystal like substance similar to methamphetamine
  • One bottle of promethazine
  • A digital scale

Officers also found a large amount of tools inside Medlin’s vehicle and a power saw beside it with a broken blade. The other piece of the blade was found in Medlin’s pocket during a pat down.

Medlin is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine possession felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism of $1,000 or less.

