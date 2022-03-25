Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man charged with reckless driving, child endangerment

George Talliaferro
George Talliaferro(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested after evading police and dumping an AR style rifle in a dumpster while having a 4-year-old in the back seat of his car.

According to the affidavit, Memphis Police saw a black Maxima with dark tinted windows on Raleigh Lagrange, and officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the Maxima accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The Maxima weaved in and out of traffic before pulling behind a building on Raleigh Lagrange.

The report says that as officers followed the Maxima they saw George Talliaferro walking away from a dumpster near the parked Maxima. Officers searched the dumpster and found an AR style rifle.

Talliaferro’s license showed to be suspended as of January 2020 and he had a felony conviction for intentionally evading arrest.

The report says upon further inspection of the car, officers found a 4-year-old child in the back seat without a car seat or seat belt. Police conducted a probable cause search of the interior of the car and found a small bag of 1.7 grams of marijuana and a silver grinder under the driver’s seat.

Officers tested the tinted windows and learned they provided only 7% visibility into the vehicle, well below the legal limit of 35%.

Talliaferro is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, child endangerment and tented windows.

