Local Arkansas State Trooper named National Trooper of the Year

CRITTENDEN, Ark. (WMC) - A local Arkansas State Trooper has been selected National Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Spencer Morris, of Crittenden County, was presented the award Thursday night during a ceremony in Seattle, Washington before an audience of law enforcement officers from across the nation.

Trooper Morris, started his law enforcement career in 2018 from the Arkansas State Police Training Academy. Morris was among four other regional state finalists who “collectively comprise the epitome of preeminence among law enforcement officers across the nation”, says release.

Trooper Morris who currently assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, headquartered in Forrest City, was recognized for his heroic actions during an December 16 attempted traffic stop that ended in Memphis, Tennessee.

While trying to intercept a vehicle occupied by an out of state fugitive, Trooper Morris was shot in the chest by the suspect. Arkansas State Police says despite the injury and deadly threat to other motorists, Morris returned gunfire towards fleeing suspect.

After traffic was diverted from the interstate, SWAT team members moved in on the suspect’s vehicle and found the fugitive and another occupant deceased.

“Trooper Spencer Morris is just one example of more than 500 other Arkansas state troopers, just like him, who set aside awesome risks to themselves each day to make their state a safer and better place to call home,” says Director of the Arkansas State Police Colonel Bryant.

Trooper Morris returned to active duty and continues patrolling the Arkansas highways, in and around, Crittenden County.

