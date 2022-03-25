Grizzlies blow out Pacers, Ja out at least 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies’ second game of a back-to-back brought the Indiana Pacers to FedExForum.

The Griz was down three frontline players -- Dillon Brooks for injury management, a sore hip for Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant with a sore knee.

An MRI Thursday showed no structural damage, but he’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Pacers came in out of the playoff picture at 25-48, just 9-27 away from home.

The Grizzlies went right to work and didn’t let up.

DeAnthony Melton continued his hot shooting -- 5 of 9 beyond the arch with19 points.

Desmond Bane was insane from the long line and everywhere else -- 12-15 from the floor, 5-7 from three.

Grizzlies 21-42 from downtown.

The Griz clinched a playoff berth and get the victory in a blowout.

Final score 133-103.

The Grizzlies, now 51 and 23.

They next host the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday at 7 p.m. at FedExForum.

