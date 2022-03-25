Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies blow out Pacers, Ja out at least 2 weeks

Fans wait outside FedExForum after a fire alarm went off during an NBA preseason basketball...
Fans wait outside FedExForum after a fire alarm went off during an NBA preseason basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies’ second game of a back-to-back brought the Indiana Pacers to FedExForum.

The Griz was down three frontline players -- Dillon Brooks for injury management, a sore hip for Brandon Clarke  and Ja Morant with a sore knee.

An MRI Thursday showed no structural damage, but he’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Pacers came in out of the playoff picture at 25-48, just 9-27 away from home.

The Grizzlies went right to work and didn’t let up.

DeAnthony Melton continued his hot shooting -- 5 of 9 beyond the arch with19 points.

Desmond Bane was insane from the long line and everywhere else -- 12-15 from the floor, 5-7 from three.

Grizzlies 21-42 from downtown.

The Griz clinched a playoff berth and get the victory in a blowout.

Final score 133-103. 

The Grizzlies, now 51 and 23.

They next host the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday at 7 p.m. at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

There are concerns grocery store prices could rise further.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to propose 30-day grocery tax suspension
David Medlin
Man charged with stealing catalytic converter at Methodist Hospital
Brandon Knight of Jacksonville was arrested in connection with the shooting at a Dumas car show.
Man charged in Arkansas car show mass shooting due in court
Seminars give insight into the business of medical marijuana
Medical marijuana now legal in Mississippi, but you can’t buy it just yet!
Memphis police on scene of shooting near Kingsbury Elementary School
Bill to ban Tennessee first responder residency requirements signed into law

Latest News

Austin leans past the goal line on a 64-yard punt return for TD
Calvin Austin shines at Tiger Football Pro Day
Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott
Tigers Minott declares for NBA Draft
Arkansas players JD Notae (1), Jaylin Williams (10) and Stanley Umude (0) watch as Davonte...
Arkansas advances to second straight NCAA Elite 8
Calvin Austin does drills at Memphis Pro Day; preps for draft in April
Calvin Austin does drills at Memphis Pro Day; preps for draft in April