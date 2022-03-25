First Lady Jill Biden headed to the Mid-South to visit St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the war in Ukraine continues, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is coordinating the evacuation of chronically ill Ukrainian children to help keep the lifesaving care they need.

Earlier this week four Ukrainian children and their families arrived at St. Jude to continue their cancer treatments.

Autoplay Caption

When they arrived, they were evaluated and assessed by doctors to lay out a plan for their treatment for children ranging from 9 months to 9 years old.

So far, the St. Jude Global team has coordinated care for more than 600 Ukrainian children needing care. They’ve sent them to hospitals in Poland, Germany, Moldova, Romania, Israel, Canada and the U.S according to Dr. James Downing, the CEO of St. Jude’s.

“We’re coordinating evacuation from Ukraine, staging in Lviv and being transported across the Polish border and then into a new clinic that’s been set up in a hotel in Poland, paid for by the Polish government called ‘Unicorn Clinic’ because it’s a one-of-a-kind clinic,” said Downing.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit with the families from Ukraine during her visit to St. Jude later this afternoon. She’ll also highlight programs and services that support cancer patients, their families and caregivers.

One of those programs the first lady is slated to highlight is the Biden administration’s Cancer Moonshot.

So far nearly $2 billion has been put into the program. Baptist is one of just a handful of institutes across the country expanding cancer research with money from the Cancer Moonshot.

Through the program, the Biden administration is aiming to have cancer deaths cut in half within 25 years by funding research.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.