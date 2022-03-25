Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to possible storms next week

Looking ahead to Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Severe Weather Risk area for Wednesday, March 25, 2022
Severe Weather Risk area for Wednesday, March 25, 2022(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move in the Mid-South Wednesday night next week.

This system could also lead to a severe weather threat.

At this time, it’s too early to pinpoint the exact timing and threats, but at the very least, expect gusty winds with heavy rain.

This system is forecast to move east of the area on Thursday, bringing highs back down to the 60s.

7 day forecast as of 9 AM Friday, March 25, 2022
7 day forecast as of 9 AM Friday, March 25, 2022(WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

