First Alert to possible storms next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move in the Mid-South Wednesday night next week.

This system could also lead to a severe weather threat.

At this time, it’s too early to pinpoint the exact timing and threats, but at the very least, expect gusty winds with heavy rain.

This system is forecast to move east of the area on Thursday, bringing highs back down to the 60s.

7 day forecast as of 9 AM Friday, March 25, 2022 (WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.