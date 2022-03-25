Advertise with Us
Cool temperatures through the weekend with a big warm up early next week

By Erin Thomas
Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With sunshine today, high temperatures will reach the lower 60s. It will remain clear tonight with low temperatures in the lower 40s. More clouds will move in by tomorrow afternoon.

TODAY: Sunshine. High: 62 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off sunny, but clouds will gradually build during the afternoon. Once clouds arrive, patchy drizzle will be possible. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s Saturday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain dry and sunny at the start of next week, which will help temperatures climb. High temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms will move back in on Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front enters the Mid-South. This will bring highs back down to the 60s Thursday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

