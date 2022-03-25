Advertise with Us
Collierville Fire Department reflects on six-month anniversary of mass shooting inside Kroger

Collierville
Collierville(WMC)
By Bria Bolden
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been six months since a mass shooting at a Kroger in Collierville left one person dead and 14 others injured. The gunman was also pronounced dead at the scene. It was a horrific day for the town of Collierville and for Shelby County.

Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies rushed to the scene that day running to rescue and treat victims. One of the first, was the Collierville Fire Department who rushed inside the grocery store to help anybody they could without hesitation.

“It’s a small community,” said Collierville Fire Department firefighter and EMT Daniel LaPlante. “We know where we were going.”

LaPlante still remembers the ride to the Kroger on Bhaylia Road.

“Couple of guys... their families shop there so they’re thinking en route, I hope my family’s not in there,” said LaPlante. “Calling wives... things like that.”

This group of 15 from the Collierville Fire Department among others were the first EMTs and paramedics on scene who ran towards danger, ready to help whoever needed it. Chief Mike Sansone says this is something they train for.

“As soon as we could get into those doors and soon as we could get to those people, they were there,” said Chief Sansone. “That’s what made the difference. There was just no hesitation on just how quick they wanted to go in there.”

14 lives were saved that day, but not without a county-wide effort. Six months later, firefighter and paramedic Forrest Griffin describes how that willingness to help without hesitation is still the same and they’re ready to respond whenever called upon.

“We still show up to work to do the job just like we did that day,” said Griffin. “We show up everyday prepared to face whatever call we make. No matter what it is.”

The fire department says they’re thankful for their training and the special equipment town leaders gave them to respond to situation like this.

They also say the help from police and fire agencies that came from around the county and beyond helped make a difference and saved lives that day.

