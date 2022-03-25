Advertise with Us
Clouds, a stray shower and cool temperatures this weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through sunset with temperatures in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the low 40s with some clouds at times. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: A little sun is possible Saturday morning but clouds will move in quickly during the day. A few showers can’t be ruled out from Wynne to Memphis to Hernando. Clouds will linger off and on through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60 both days. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Sun and clouds will mix with a south wind which will push highs into the mid 70s on Monday and upper 70s to near 80 on Tuesday. A round of showers and storms will arrive Wednesday along a cold front. Some storms could be severe. Highs will cool off into the 60s late next week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

