Calvin Austin shines at Tiger Football Pro Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All 32 NFL teams sent scouts to Memphis Thursday to evaluate the Tigers’ talent that could take them to the next level.

The star of pro day, and hot name in the NFL Draft -- Calvin Austin.

Austin turned heads at the NFL Combine after running a 4.3 40. He did more on-field work as he’s now just one month out from hearing his name called at the NFL Draft.

Austin has been all the talk. From a walk-on to a top three 40 times among all receivers invited to Indy.

“It definitely made me feel like I can take a deep breath,” said Austin. “The one thing they’re going to talk about is the 40. All the guys I was talking to at the combine, the 40, it puts that pressure on you, so it definitely allowed me to take a little deep breath.”

And after running that, he says he started hearing from more and more teams. He backed up his athleticism with top-three marks in vertical, and broad jump showing he has more than just speed.

“I’m not just either a straight line receiver or slot guy,” said Austin. “I’m a guy that can do both. Outside, inside, short routes, intermediate, deep routes. It just shows my versatility.”

After a prolific career as a Tiger, finishing second in receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards, he put in the work during the draft training process. Adding some weight, and working on consistency in routes and catching contested balls.

“They’ve seen the work that I put in and see my improvement,” said Austin. “A lot of them saying keep on doing what you’re doing and working hard, because that’s one thing I want people to know about, me and one thing they do take notice that work and improvement I’ve put in.”Mock drafts have Austin going as high as the 2nd round. If he had to tell his younger self this is the position he’d be in, he’d say...AUSTIN: “I believe it.”Austin expects the feeling to be surreal when he does hear his name called in the draft, which starts April 28th in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.