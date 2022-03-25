Arkansas advances to second straight NCAA Elite 8

SAN FRANCISCO (WMC) - Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Arkansas Razorbacks took out the overall number one seed in the NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga Bulldogs in San Francisco.

The Hogs beat the Zags 74-68.

Jaylin Williams led the way with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Arkansas into the Elite 8, will play the winner of Duke vs Texas A&M Saturday in San Francisco.

