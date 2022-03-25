Advertise with Us
Arkansas advances to second straight NCAA Elite 8

Arkansas players JD Notae (1), Jaylin Williams (10) and Stanley Umude (0) watch as Davonte Davis (4) shoots a free throw against Kentucky in the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (WMC) - Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Arkansas Razorbacks took out the overall number one seed in the NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga Bulldogs in San Francisco.

The Hogs beat the Zags 74-68.

Jaylin Williams led the way with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Arkansas into the Elite 8, will play the winner of Duke vs Texas A&M Saturday in San Francisco.

