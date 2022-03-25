Advertise with Us
1 dead, 3 injured after crash near Whitehaven

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others injured Friday morning.

Memphis police say it happened on McCain Street and Raines Road near Whitehaven.

One person died on the scene and three others were taken to the hospital, one of which is in critical condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

