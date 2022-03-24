Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman dies in hospital after shooting at Parkway Inn

Memphis police on scene of shooting at Parkway Inn
Memphis police on scene of shooting at Parkway Inn(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a hotel on South Parkway Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m at the Parkway Inn. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she died of her injuries.

Police say the suspected shooter fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

