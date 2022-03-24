Woman dies in hospital after shooting at Parkway Inn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a hotel on South Parkway Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m at the Parkway Inn. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she died of her injuries.

Police say the suspected shooter fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.