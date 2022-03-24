Whataburger site plans under review in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A site plan application to build a Whataburger in Arlington is under review.

The application was submitted Monday requesting the planning commission’s approval for a Whataburger with a drive-thru on the corner of Milton Wilson and Airline Road.

The restaurant would be part of the Arlington Falls PD commercial shopping center.

A spokesperson with Whataburger says they currently do not have any updates on the Arlington location.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.