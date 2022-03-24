Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Whataburger site plans under review in Arlington

Whataburger
Whataburger
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A site plan application to build a Whataburger in Arlington is under review.

The application was submitted Monday requesting the planning commission’s approval for a Whataburger with a drive-thru on the corner of Milton Wilson and Airline Road.

The restaurant would be part of the Arlington Falls PD commercial shopping center.

A spokesperson with Whataburger says they currently do not have any updates on the Arlington location.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Suspect arrested in Arkansas car show mass shooting
Poplar Avenue
TDOT paving project to close lanes on Poplar Ave. through fall
Drone video of tornado damage in Arabi
Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
Airport reinstalling Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash

Latest News

Memphis police on scene of shooting at Parkway Inn
Woman dies in hospital after shooting at Parkway Inn
Blue Oval City
Blue Oval City officials to hold forum, address community concerns about the project
Bottom Line
Bottom Line: Questions raised about FDA’s ability to regulate infant formula marketplace
There are concerns grocery store prices could rise further.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to propose 30-day grocery tax suspension