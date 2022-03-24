What fans can expect on the road to the Kentucky Derby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Kentucky Derby is set for May 7.

Louis Cella, President of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the racing season so far.

He also talked about Arkansas Derby Weekend coming up March 31 – April 3. The event is one of the stops on the road to the Kentucky Derby and has produced 6 Kentucky Derby winners. Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

