Tunica Co. deputies investigating fatal stabbing

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing after a woman allegedly broke into a man’s house and stabbed his girlfriend to death.

Deputies say they responded to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Kirby Road Thursday afternoon in reference to a home burglary.

The complainant told deputies that suspect Asha Amos of Tate County, broke into his home and stabbed his girlfriend multiple times. Briana Jackson, age 21, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators found evidence that led to Asha Amos’ arrest and charged her with one count of capital murder. She is currently held in the Tunica County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.