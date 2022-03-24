Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tunica Co. deputies investigating fatal stabbing

Asha Amos
Asha Amos(Tunica Co Sheriff)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing after a woman allegedly broke into a man’s house and stabbed his girlfriend to death.

Deputies say they responded to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Kirby Road Thursday afternoon in reference to a home burglary.

The complainant told deputies that suspect Asha Amos of Tate County, broke into his home and stabbed his girlfriend multiple times. Briana Jackson, age 21, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators found evidence that led to Asha Amos’ arrest and charged her with one count of capital murder. She is currently held in the Tunica County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Suspect arrested in Arkansas car show mass shooting
Poplar Avenue
TDOT paving project to close lanes on Poplar Ave. through fall
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Drone video of tornado damage in Arabi
Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish
Damage in Monroe County, MS from March 22, 2022 storms
National Weather Service says EF-1 tornado touched down in Northeast Mississippi Tuesday

Latest News

Airport reinstalls Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash
Airport reinstalls Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash
Airport reinstalls Memphis artist's photograph after social media backlash
Airport reinstalls Memphis artist's photograph after social media backlash
Beale Street Music Festival 2022 stage map released
Beale Street Music Festival 2022 stage map released
Blue Oval City
Experts weigh in on best way to prepare local economy for Blue Oval City Project