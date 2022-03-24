Advertise with Us
Three in critical after multi-vehicle crash

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Elvis Presley boulevard and East Raines Road Thursday afternoon.

Officers say three adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

