Three in critical after multi-vehicle crash
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Elvis Presley boulevard and East Raines Road Thursday afternoon.
Officers say three adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.