Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to propose 30-day grocery tax suspension

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced his proposal for a 30-day state and local grocery sales tax suspension to help Tennesseans.

Lee’s proposal to suspend taxes for the 30-day period will be included in the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget amendment that will be delivered on March 29.

“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” said Lee. “Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach.”

He plans to hold a roundtable in Covington Thursday to discuss his proposal and hear how Tennesseans are holding up amid surging inflation in the U.S.

