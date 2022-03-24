Advertise with Us
Tennessee bill to help recruit crucial workers to the state

By Kelli Cook
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is open for work, but finding certain work professionals to move to the volunteer state has not been easy.

Two Memphis lawmakers are pushing legislation that could put some extra money in pockets of police, nurses and even teachers.

Memphis City leaders say they are struggling to recruit approximately 500 police officers.

The pandemic has left some classrooms without teachers and hospitals short of medical professionals.

“What I’ve done is I’ve come up with a creative way for recruitment of police, fire, teachers and unions,” said State Representative Antonio Parkinson.

Parkinson introduced House Bill 2829 that would encourage much sought after work professionals such as police, nurses and teachers to move to Tennessee, and actually live in the respective communities that they work in.

The bill creates a framework for cities and counties to offer grant incentives up to the amount of property taxes on the recruits’ homes.

Parkinson says constitutionally they can not require recruits to use the money on their taxes.

Local governments can also choose whether or not they want to participate in the program, because ultimately individual municipalities would have to come up with the funding.

“This will allow us to be competitive because it’s not just us as a state that has these shortages but places around us have these shortages and they are trying to recruit our people into their states,” said Parkinson.

The senate version of the bill is being sponsored by State Senator Raumesh Akbari who says the bill serves other purposes as well.

“To give these folks that are in these professions an incentive to move into the communities that they serve so they can build and form relationships, create trust and I think that ultimately that makes them a better professional and that certainly makes a better experience for the community,” said Akbari.

The police residency bill sponsored by Senator Brian Kelsey has passed both houses that would allow law enforcement officers to live wherever they choose. The contentious bill now sits on the governor’s desk to be signed.

HB 2829 could be a way to encourage those officers to return to the cities and counties they patrol.

