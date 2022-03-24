Memphis Police Chief talks preventing youth crime and hiring more officers at community meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are putting boots on the ground going to each district in Memphis to talk crime and speak to Memphians on concerns they have.

Memphis Police and Chief CJ Davis met with residents in Memphis’ third district Wednesday night.

It was not a large turnout, but that didn’t stop the residents that were there from asking questions on how they could help keep crime out of their neighborhoods. Residents also say they enjoyed the meeting and are hoping for a larger turnout at future meetings.

“One homicide. One robbery in your neighborhood is enough,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis. “We get tired of seeing over and over again on the news where somebody else has lost their life to gun violence.”

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis says the department currently has just under 2,000 officers. They’re looking to get that number to 2,300 by next year.

“We have over 900 applications that we’re trying to filter through,” said Chief Davis.

Chief Davis says they’re also working on bringing back 50 retired officers to the force. Meanwhile, Hickory Hill residents like Helen Collins say they’re concerned about officer morale.

“These are guys that we just depend on and people often talk about what the officers don’t do, but they don’t really consider the sacrifices that they make for us like all the time,” said Collins. “And the guys that we have here at Ridgeway Station are beating out. The morale here is as low as I can ever remember.

Chief Davis says the department is offering incentives to current officers like extra off days. Chief Davis also says the department has health and wellness unit as well.

When it comes to youth crime, Chief Davis says the department is looking to partner with youth programs and encourage young people to join a drug prevention program the department already offers. It’s something resident Georgette Kearney says is needed in her community.

“As someone who is constantly talking to the teenagers in the community, they want change,” said Kearney. “They want productive programming and they want healthy and fun activities but if we as the community or the city do not have those options, what are they going to do? Tonight was a great opportunity for me and other community members to talk about the rise of crime amongst our youth and what are some ways to combat that.”

