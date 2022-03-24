Memphis Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Music Hall of Fame announced its 10th-anniversary inductee roster of “world-changing” music artists.

The 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame roster includes:

Fred “Sweet Daddy Goodlow” Ford (1930-1999): Memphis-born blues and jazz artist, composer, arranger and educator

Jim Gaines: Iconic Grammy-winning producer and engineer

Booker T. Jones (1944): Producer, arranger, author and keyboardist frontman of the legendary Booker T. and The MGs

Ronnie Milsap (1943): Singer and keyboardist from American Sound Studios to country Grammy and Hall of Fame icon

Priscilla Presley (1945): Former Chair of Elvis Presley Enterprises and promoter of Memphis and its King for over five decades

Billy Lee Riley (1933-2009): Musician, singer, songwriter producer and one of Sun Records’ most uninhibited rockabilly artists

Mavis Staples (1939): Grammy-winning singer, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Stax Records voice of change.

J.M. Van Eaton (1937): Singer and producer best known as the rock and roll drummer for Jerry Lee Lewis, Sun Records and others

The inductees were announced on March 22 and will be honored with a concert and induction ceremony this fall.

To view previous Memphis Music Hall of Famers, visit memphismusichalloffame.com.

