Memphis Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

Memphis Music Hall of Fame award
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Music Hall of Fame announced its 10th-anniversary inductee roster of “world-changing” music artists.

The 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame roster includes:

  • Fred “Sweet Daddy Goodlow” Ford (1930-1999): Memphis-born blues and jazz artist, composer, arranger and educator
  • Jim Gaines: Iconic Grammy-winning producer and engineer
  • Booker T. Jones (1944): Producer, arranger, author and keyboardist frontman of the legendary Booker T. and The MGs
  • Ronnie Milsap (1943): Singer and keyboardist from American Sound Studios to country Grammy and Hall of Fame icon
  • Priscilla Presley (1945): Former Chair of Elvis Presley Enterprises and promoter of Memphis and its King for over five decades
  • Billy Lee Riley (1933-2009): Musician, singer, songwriter producer and one of Sun Records’ most uninhibited rockabilly artists
  • Mavis Staples (1939): Grammy-winning singer, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Stax Records voice of change.
  • J.M. Van Eaton (1937): Singer and producer best known as the rock and roll drummer for Jerry Lee Lewis, Sun Records and others

The inductees were announced on March 22 and will be honored with a concert and induction ceremony this fall.

To view previous Memphis Music Hall of Famers, visit memphismusichalloffame.com.

