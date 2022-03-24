Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Medical marijuana now legal in Mississippi, but you can’t buy it just yet!

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Medical marijuana, soon to be a booming business, is now legal in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, also known as 3MA, is teaching people how to get into the business, they held a seminar in Southaven Thursday.

Cathelin Self was among the attendees.

“We are opening a dispensary, and the name of the dispensary in Marks will be Evergreen,” said Self.

Self says she’s tapping into the industry for the health benefits.

“Natural remedies are the best and I see that in the future being a comeback for that,” said Self.

Todd Franklin plans to cultivate cannabis and oils, with the hopes of opening a dispensary in Batesville in the future.

Franklin says there are still a lot of unknowns while the Mississippi State Department of Health establishes licensing and patient registry structures.

“It’s the regulations not being out for everybody to kind of move forward with everything that’s in the process, because a lot of people are in limbo because they don’t have the regulations out yet,” said Franklin.

Several cities like Gluckstadt, Brandon, Ridgeland and Pass Christian have opted-out of allowing medical marijuana businesses.

“I just think cities are making a mistake opting-out because all it’s going to do is push those patients to another county or another city and they are going to receive those tax dollars,” said Franklin.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is a “strong proponent of medical marijuana” and says, “my goal is to bring medical marijuana to Southaven as fast as possible in the most beneficial way for our city as a whole.”

Cities and counties have until May 3 to opt-out. According to state law 20% or 1,500 voters whichever is fewer may petition to put the issue on local ballots.

By June the Mississippi State Department of Health plans to begin accepting online license applications for patients, medical practitioners and cultivation facilities.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Suspect arrested in Arkansas car show mass shooting
Poplar Avenue
TDOT paving project to close lanes on Poplar Ave. through fall
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Drone video of tornado damage in Arabi
Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish
Damage in Monroe County, MS from March 22, 2022 storms
National Weather Service says EF-1 tornado touched down in Northeast Mississippi Tuesday

Latest News

The Biden Administration has reignited an initiative to eradicate cancer as we know it. It’s...
Biden’s Cancer Moonshot contributing to research in the Mid-South
Airport reinstalls Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash
Airport reinstalls Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash
Asha Amos
Tunica Co. deputies investigating fatal stabbing
Airport reinstalls Memphis artist's photograph after social media backlash
Airport reinstalls Memphis artist's photograph after social media backlash