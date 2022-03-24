Medical marijuana now legal in Mississippi, but you can’t buy it just yet!

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Medical marijuana, soon to be a booming business, is now legal in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, also known as 3MA, is teaching people how to get into the business, they held a seminar in Southaven Thursday.

Cathelin Self was among the attendees.

“We are opening a dispensary, and the name of the dispensary in Marks will be Evergreen,” said Self.

Self says she’s tapping into the industry for the health benefits.

“Natural remedies are the best and I see that in the future being a comeback for that,” said Self.

Todd Franklin plans to cultivate cannabis and oils, with the hopes of opening a dispensary in Batesville in the future.

Franklin says there are still a lot of unknowns while the Mississippi State Department of Health establishes licensing and patient registry structures.

“It’s the regulations not being out for everybody to kind of move forward with everything that’s in the process, because a lot of people are in limbo because they don’t have the regulations out yet,” said Franklin.

Several cities like Gluckstadt, Brandon, Ridgeland and Pass Christian have opted-out of allowing medical marijuana businesses.

“I just think cities are making a mistake opting-out because all it’s going to do is push those patients to another county or another city and they are going to receive those tax dollars,” said Franklin.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is a “strong proponent of medical marijuana” and says, “my goal is to bring medical marijuana to Southaven as fast as possible in the most beneficial way for our city as a whole.”

Cities and counties have until May 3 to opt-out. According to state law 20% or 1,500 voters whichever is fewer may petition to put the issue on local ballots.

By June the Mississippi State Department of Health plans to begin accepting online license applications for patients, medical practitioners and cultivation facilities.

