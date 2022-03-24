Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man charged in Arkansas car show mass shooting due in court

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Ark. (WMC) - The 22-year-old arrested in connection to the weekend mass shooting in Arkansas is due in court Thursday.

The crime happened in Dumas, Arkansas during a car show and left one person dead and nearly 30 others injured.

Brandon Deandra Knight is now charged with battery, first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police say Knight was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

Investigators said earlier they believe an argument between two people escalated into a gunfight at the event Saturday.

The shooting investigation remains active. It’s labeled as the largest mass shooting in the state’s history.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Suspect arrested in Arkansas car show mass shooting
Poplar Avenue
TDOT paving project to close lanes on Poplar Ave. through fall
Drone video of tornado damage in Arabi
Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
Airport reinstalling Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash

Latest News

MPD District 3 meeting
Memphis Police Chief talks preventing youth crime and hiring more officers at community meeting
St. Jude helping get chronically ill Ukrainian children the help they need
St. Jude doctor speaks on evacuating chronically ill children from Ukraine
Tennessee bill to help recruit crucial workers to the state
Tennessee bill to help recruit crucial workers to the state
Mid-South lawyers share reaction to SCOTUS confirmation hearing
Mid-South lawyers share reaction to SCOTUS confirmation hearing