Man charged in Arkansas car show mass shooting due in court

DUMAS, Ark. (WMC) - The 22-year-old arrested in connection to the weekend mass shooting in Arkansas is due in court Thursday.

The crime happened in Dumas, Arkansas during a car show and left one person dead and nearly 30 others injured.

Brandon Deandra Knight is now charged with battery, first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police say Knight was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

Investigators said earlier they believe an argument between two people escalated into a gunfight at the event Saturday.

The shooting investigation remains active. It’s labeled as the largest mass shooting in the state’s history.

