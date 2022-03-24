Advertise with Us
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis receives 7.5M donation

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis recently received $7.5 million in unrestricted giving from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Dwayne Spencer, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to get his reaction to the new and to find how the non-profit plans to use this transformational donation.

