Grizzlies outlast Nets at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ll see just how good of a team the Memphis Grizzlies are without Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies hosting the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant led Brooklyn Nets aft FedExForum with Morant out with a Sore Knee.

True, the Griz are 14 and 2 without Ja in the Lineup this season, but they haven’t faced a team as powerful as Brooklyn with both Durant and Irving ready to roll.

Kevin Durant as good as advertised. The 14-Time All Star and 4-Time NBA scoring champ warms up as the game goes along.

The slim reaper working his way for 35 points against the Grizzlies, but Memphis has more than one hot man to get the job done.

DeAnthony Melton comes off the bench to absolutely light up the Nets.

Melton scoring inside, but doing most of his damage beyond the Arc.

23 points for Mr. Do Something on 8 of 12 from the floor, including an incredible 6 of 10 from Downtown.

Griz up by 14 at the half 76-62.

Speaking of Incredible, that’s Kyrie Irving.

The Nets bad boy guard scorching the Forum Nets from every conceivable angle.

Brooklyn gets back in it with Irving dropping J after J in the third, outscoring the Griz by 15 in the quarter to take the lead going into the 4th.

Irving with 43 points.

But, the Griz rally in the 4th and boy do they.

Brandon Clarke a double double 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Desmond Bane is a professional shooter.

23 points to lead 7 Grizzlies in double figures, including 6-10 from 3 himself.

Bane breaks Mike Millers record for 3 pointers in a season.

Grizzlies come back to win it going away final score 132-120.

The Grizzlies, now 50-23, next host the Indiana Pacers Thursday, 7pm at FedExForum.

This is Memphis first 50 win season since 2015.

