Does that viral TikTok hack actually save you cash at the pump?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight’s Surviving Motherhood was part of a personal journey. I know I’m not the only one who has said, “TikTok made me do it.”

Well, it did.

It’s possible you’ve seen the TikTok where the guy used the Kroger points and gift cards to drop his gas down to 99 cents a gallon. Here’s how he says he did it.

He purchased a gift card for $100. Kroger will give you four times your fuel points when you buy a gift card, so that’s 400 fuel points. Then he says he used that newly purchased gift card to buy two $50 Shell gas cards.

Again, he’s getting fuel points. Then, using the Shell gift cards, he purchased gas at a Shell gas station which takes Kroger fuel points. And he says he only paid 99 cents a gallon.

Too good to be true? Well, let’s check it out.

I headed to Kroger and immediately hit up the stand with all the gift cards. I found the $100 Mastercard that our TikToker used and then I found the $50 Shell gas cards.

I’d already clipped the Kroger coupon to get 4x’s the fuel points, so I figured, Let’s get this party started!

I purchased the $100 gift card with no issues, but the problem started when I tried to purchase the Shell gas cards. After a few attempts, the cashier told me that you cannot purchase a gift card with another gift card.

I kept trying and it kept saying “no,” so I went to another Kroger as if that was going to change something... and it didn’t.

I didn’t film anymore because I was annoyed, but I also want to tell you that even though I bought a gift card, I didn’t get 4x’s my fuel points. I guess my coupon unclipped itself in the app.

In theory, this should have worked, but, at the end of the day, it didn’t. Also, I do believe Kroger limits you a dollar off on gas. Our TikToker claimed he basically got four dollars off.

Anyway, I love to be wrong. Especially on something like this. So if you figure out a way to make it happen, let me know!

