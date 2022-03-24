Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Does that viral TikTok hack actually save you cash at the pump?

By Melissa Payne
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight’s Surviving Motherhood was part of a personal journey. I know I’m not the only one who has said, “TikTok made me do it.”

Well, it did.

It’s possible you’ve seen the TikTok where the guy used the Kroger points and gift cards to drop his gas down to 99 cents a gallon. Here’s how he says he did it.

He purchased a gift card for $100. Kroger will give you four times your fuel points when you buy a gift card, so that’s 400 fuel points. Then he says he used that newly purchased gift card to buy two $50 Shell gas cards.

Again, he’s getting fuel points. Then, using the Shell gift cards, he purchased gas at a Shell gas station which takes Kroger fuel points. And he says he only paid 99 cents a gallon.

Too good to be true? Well, let’s check it out.

I headed to Kroger and immediately hit up the stand with all the gift cards. I found the $100 Mastercard that our TikToker used and then I found the $50 Shell gas cards.

I’d already clipped the Kroger coupon to get 4x’s the fuel points, so I figured, Let’s get this party started!

I purchased the $100 gift card with no issues, but the problem started when I tried to purchase the Shell gas cards. After a few attempts, the cashier told me that you cannot purchase a gift card with another gift card.

I kept trying and it kept saying “no,” so I went to another Kroger as if that was going to change something... and it didn’t.

I didn’t film anymore because I was annoyed, but I also want to tell you that even though I bought a gift card, I didn’t get 4x’s my fuel points. I guess my coupon unclipped itself in the app.

In theory, this should have worked, but, at the end of the day, it didn’t. Also, I do believe Kroger limits you a dollar off on gas. Our TikToker claimed he basically got four dollars off.

Anyway, I love to be wrong. Especially on something like this. So if you figure out a way to make it happen, let me know!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Suspect arrested in Arkansas car show mass shooting
Poplar Avenue
TDOT paving project to close lanes on Poplar Ave. through fall
Drone video of tornado damage in Arabi
Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Damage in Monroe County, MS from March 22, 2022 storms
National Weather Service says EF-1 tornado touched down in Northeast Mississippi Tuesday

Latest News

Memphis Music Hall of Fame award
Memphis Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Memphis police on scene of shooting at Parkway Inn
Woman dies in hospital after shooting at Parkway Inn
Blue Oval City
Blue Oval City officials to hold forum, address community concerns about the project
Jon Decker talkback
President Biden in Europe now to discuss conflict between Russia and Ukraine - Jon Decker talkback
Whataburger
Whataburger site plans under review in Arlington