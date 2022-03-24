Cool today with increasing clouds, but a warm up begins tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will gradually build in this afternoon and it will end up mostly cloudy today. A stray shower will be possible late afternoon and evening, but most of the area will stay dry.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. 20%. High: 56 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Any leftover clouds will clear out tomorrow morning and we will have sunshine on Friday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 40s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s. There will be more clouds on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain dry and sunny at the start of next week, which will help temperatures climb. High temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain will move back in on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front enters the Mid-South.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

