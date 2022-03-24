Clouds along with some sun through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger through the evening with temperatures in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. A stray shower is possible in west TN and northeast MS. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Lows Friday night will drop into the low 40s with a clear sky.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy over the weekend with high temperatures around 60 both days. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine and a south wind will push highs into the mid 70s on Monday and upper 70s on Tuesday. A round of showers and storms will arrive Wednesday along a cold front. It will be slightly cooler to end the week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.