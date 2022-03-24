Clouds along with some sun through the weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger through the evening with temperatures in the 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. A stray shower is possible in west TN and northeast MS. Winds will be light.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Lows Friday night will drop into the low 40s with a clear sky.
WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy over the weekend with high temperatures around 60 both days. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine and a south wind will push highs into the mid 70s on Monday and upper 70s on Tuesday. A round of showers and storms will arrive Wednesday along a cold front. It will be slightly cooler to end the week.
Spencer Denton
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.