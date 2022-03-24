Calvin Austin III returns to Memphis for Tigers Pro Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III turned heads at the NFL Combine after he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash. He did more on-field work at the U of M’s pro day, just one month before the start of the NFL Draft.

Austin’s been all the talk. He started his career at Memphis as a walk-on, and finished the combine with a top three time among wide receivers in Indianapolis.

“It definitely made me feel like I can take a deep breath,” Austin said about his 40 time. “The one thing they’re going to talk about is the 40. All the guys I was talking to at the combine, the 40, it puts that pressure on you, so it definitely allowed me to take a little deep breath.”

After running it, he started hearing from more NFL organizations. He backed up his athleticism with top three marks in vertical and broad jumps, proving he has more than just speed.

“I’m not just either a straight line receiver or slot guy. I’m a guy that can do both. Outside, inside, short routes, intermediate, deep routes,” he said. “It just shows my versatility.”

After a prolific career as a Tiger, where Austin finished second in receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards, he put in the work during the draft training process. He added weight, and worked on consistency in routes and catching contested balls.

“They’ve seen the work that I put in and see my improvement,” he added. “A lot of them saying keep on doing what you’re doing and working hard, because that’s one thing I want people to know about, me and one thing they do take notice that work and improvement I’ve put in.”

Mock drafts have Austin taken as high as the second round. If he could tell his younger self he’d be in this position one day, he said, “I believe it.”

However he also said it will be surreal to hear his name called when the NFL Draft starts April 28th.

