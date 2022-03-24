Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bottom Line: Questions raised about FDA’s ability to regulate infant formula marketplace

By Consumer Reports
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - A manufacturing plant that produced baby formula had a long history of safety regulation violations. Yet it remained open, and it was only after a baby died that the company issued a recall. A new Consumer Reports investigation asks the simple question: Why did it take so long?

If you’re a parent shopping for baby formula, you might be noticing nearly empty store shelves or signs maxing out how much you can buy.

Formula, right now, is hard to find because of recalls by Abbott Nutrition of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formula.

The recalls come after at least two infant deaths and several illnesses were potentially tied to the formula. The cases involve dangerous bacteria called cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella newport.

Cronobacter bacteria is extremely deadly, with a mortality rate as high as 80% in infants.

But the Consumer Reports investigation found that the Food and Drug Administration knew about problems at the Abbott plant in Michigan, where the recalled products were manufactured, back in September.

The FDA didn’t warn consumers about Abbott’s infant formula until it conducted a follow-up inspection last month. And we still don’t know why.

As a result, there are now serious questions being raised by members of Congress about the agency’s ability to regulate the infant formula marketplace.

Consumer Reports’ director of food policy has questions, too. What’s especially disturbing is that the FDA hasn’t been forthcoming. So ultimately it’s not surprising that it would get the attention of a key lawmaker in Congress, who would try to set up some sort of investigation to scrutinize the agency’s actions.

The FDA has so far declined to answer questions from CR about why an inspector was at the facility last fall, and what it knew at the time.

“This case is under investigation, and at this time the cause of the infant’s cronobacter sakazakii infection has not been determined,” said Abbott.

Abbott has not made a full list of recalled products available to the public. Consumers will need to use a lookup tool on the company’s website to find out if they have a product that’s part of the recall.

If you purchased affected infant formula with SNAP benefits, you may be able to exchange it for products not typically covered by the program. Check your retailer for details.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Suspect arrested in Arkansas car show mass shooting
Poplar Avenue
TDOT paving project to close lanes on Poplar Ave. through fall
Drone video of tornado damage in Arabi
Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
Airport reinstalling Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash

Latest News

There are concerns grocery store prices could rise further.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to propose 30-day grocery tax suspension
Blue Oval City
Blue Oval City officials to hold forum, address community concerns about the project
Brandon Knight of Jacksonville was arrested in connection with the shooting at a Dumas car show.
Man charged in Arkansas car show mass shooting due in court
MPD District 3 meeting
Memphis Police Chief talks preventing youth crime and hiring more officers at community meeting