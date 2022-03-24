Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Blue Oval City officials to hold forum, address community concerns about the project

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the Blue Oval City project are slated to share next steps with community leaders Thursday in a day-long event.

As the Bluff City and surrounding areas prepare for the impact of Blue Oval City’s development, the Memphis Area Association of Governments is hosting a forum at the Halloran Center Thursday.

The forum is an opportunity to address some concerns from the community and leadership about the project, according to organizers.

Government and business leaders will learn from comparable cities that’ve had similar experiences. There will be an array of speakers from previously developed mega sites.

Ralph Moore, the CEO of the Memphis Area Association of Governments says Blue Oval City will be a game-changer with a rippling impact well beyond the mid-south.

He also says they’ll learn about “city preparedness, workforce development and infrastructure changes.”

Blue Oval City will employ nearly 6,000 people in addition to the 18,000 to 22,000 construction workers and support staff who will help build it. We’ll have more details on the outcome of the event.

