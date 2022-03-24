Advertise with Us
Bill to ban Tennessee first responder residency requirements signed into law

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee first responders will now be able to live wherever they choose statewide.

A bill sponsored by Representative Jeremy Faison and Senator Brian Kelsey was officially signed into law Thursday.

Kelsey shared the news in a Tweet late Thursday morning.

The bill bans residency requirements for first responders -- a longstanding argument causing division in Memphis City Council.

Some councilmembers feel first responders should live in the communities they serve whereas others feel it hinders agencies from hiring more people.

“This is a piece of policy that is requested by the ones who have their boots on the ground, the ones who are actually doing the work, the ones who see the need day in and day out,” Faison told Action News 5 back in February when the House passed the legislation.

Kelsey says the bill will have a direct, positive impact on public safety agencies as crime increases and staff shortages persist.

Memphis Police Department is reportedly over 500 officers short of the staffing goal set by the Memphis City Council.

