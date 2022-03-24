Advertise with Us
Beale Street Music Festival 2022 stage map released
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Music Festival is just around the corner, but this year the location is a little different.

The 2022 festival will be located at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park.

The performance schedule for the festival will be released in April.

