Beale Street Music Festival 2022 stage map released
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Music Festival is just around the corner, but this year the location is a little different.
The 2022 festival will be located at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park.
The performance schedule for the festival will be released in April.
