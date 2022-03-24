Beale Street Music Festival 2022 stage map released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Music Festival is just around the corner, but this year the location is a little different.

The 2022 festival will be located at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park.

The performance schedule for the festival will be released in April.

The stage map for #BSMF22 is here! We're at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park for one year only so the setup is a little different. The performance schedule for each day is coming in April. You can also see the map and lineup by day on our website. https://t.co/yhp0yqWHZ9 pic.twitter.com/IPmX0vZsks — Beale Street Music Festival (@BealeStMusicFes) March 24, 2022

