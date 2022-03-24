Airport reinstalls Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport has reinstalled a piece of art that was at the center of a social media firestorm.

The piece called “Constellations VIII/Golden Fields” by Memphis artist Tommy Kha depicts an Asian Elvis.

It was among $1.5 million-dollar worth of local artwork added to the renovated concourse, drawing praise for its richness and diversity.

The airport removed Kha’s self-portrait last week saying they received complaints from Elvis fans.

Airport officials apologized to Kha’s and replaced the artwork last night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.