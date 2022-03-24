Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Airport reinstalls Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport has reinstalled a piece of art that was at the center of a social media firestorm.

The piece called “Constellations VIII/Golden Fields” by Memphis artist Tommy Kha depicts an Asian Elvis.

It was among $1.5 million-dollar worth of local artwork added to the renovated concourse, drawing praise for its richness and diversity.

The airport removed Kha’s self-portrait last week saying they received complaints from Elvis fans.

Airport officials apologized to Kha’s and replaced the artwork last night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Suspect arrested in Arkansas car show mass shooting
Poplar Avenue
TDOT paving project to close lanes on Poplar Ave. through fall
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Drone video of tornado damage in Arabi
Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish
Damage in Monroe County, MS from March 22, 2022 storms
National Weather Service says EF-1 tornado touched down in Northeast Mississippi Tuesday

Latest News

Asha Amos
Tunica Co. deputies investigating fatal stabbing
Airport reinstalls Memphis artist's photograph after social media backlash
Airport reinstalls Memphis artist's photograph after social media backlash
Beale Street Music Festival 2022 stage map released
Beale Street Music Festival 2022 stage map released
Blue Oval City
Experts weigh in on best way to prepare local economy for Blue Oval City Project