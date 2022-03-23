Tracking clouds and cool temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Upper level winds will help to clear clouds overnight, but those same winds will bring another round of cloud cover tomorrow and keep below average temperatures in place for a little longer.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower along with a breezy Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light West wind and lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s.

