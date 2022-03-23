Advertise with Us
Tom Lee Poetry Contest now open to submissions

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tom Lee Poetry Contest is now open.

High school students are encouraged to enter original poetry or spoken word pieces inspired by Tom Lee’s legacy.

Jasmine Stokes, External Affairs Associate for Memphis River Parks Partnership, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how students can submit their work to win up to $300 and a chance to share their work on Tom Lee Day.

The deadline is March 31. Click here for official rules and to enter.

