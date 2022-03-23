Team of the Week Honors for 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is getting some league-wide recognition outdoors after picking up its first win of the season Saturday night against the Oakland Roots at AutoZone Park.

Defender Jeremy Kelly is named to the United Soccer League Team of the Week with an assist on three chances created in the 2-1 victory.

Midfielder Aaron Molloy earns Honorable Mention Team of the Week honors, and blasts off a free kick from 20 yards out is up for USL Championship Fans’ Choice for Goal of the Week.

Fans have until Thursday to vote for Molloy. See how You can vote by going to USLChampionship.com.

901 FC’s next game is at the Las Vegas Lights, Saturday at 9 p.m.

