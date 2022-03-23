TDOT paving project to close lanes on Poplar Ave. through fall
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin to put up signs for the $4.2 million Perkins Extended paving project this week.
Approximately 2.3 miles of Poplar Avenue between Perkins Extended and I-240 will be repaved with a completion date of Sept. 30, according to TDOT.
Crews will work on the project seven days a week.
Drivers can expect lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Crews will work on the handicap lanes between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.