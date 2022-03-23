TDOT paving project to close lanes on Poplar Ave. through fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin to put up signs for the $4.2 million Perkins Extended paving project this week.

Approximately 2.3 miles of Poplar Avenue between Perkins Extended and I-240 will be repaved with a completion date of Sept. 30, according to TDOT.

Crews will work on the project seven days a week.

Drivers can expect lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Crews will work on the handicap lanes between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.