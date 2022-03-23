TBI: Caregivers indicted in death of vulnerable 60-year-old patient

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Cordova caregivers face indictments for the death of a vulnerable 60-year-old patient who died in February 2021.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation partnered with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division and the Memphis Police Department to indict and arrest Brenda Hightower and Anthony Freeman.

Back in February 2021, MPD arrested Freeman after investigators found a vulnerable adult in his care was abused and neglected, later dying of her injuries.

She was staying at a care home on Hunters Point in Cordova.

TBI says Hightower, who also worked as a caregiver, owned the care home.

Over a year later, on March 17, a grand jury indicted the two charging Hightower with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable or elderly adult, vulnerable adult abuse and financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person.

Freeman is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable or elderly adult, vulnerable adult abuse and tampering with evidence.

Hightower was taken into custody Tuesday, according to TBI. Freeman remains behind bars since his initial arrest on a $2,000,000 bond.

