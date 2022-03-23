Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

TBI: Caregivers indicted in death of vulnerable 60-year-old patient

Brenda Hightower, Anthony Freeman indicted in death of vulnerable adult
Brenda Hightower, Anthony Freeman indicted in death of vulnerable adult(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Cordova caregivers face indictments for the death of a vulnerable 60-year-old patient who died in February 2021.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation partnered with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division and the Memphis Police Department to indict and arrest Brenda Hightower and Anthony Freeman.

Back in February 2021, MPD arrested Freeman after investigators found a vulnerable adult in his care was abused and neglected, later dying of her injuries.

She was staying at a care home on Hunters Point in Cordova.

TBI says Hightower, who also worked as a caregiver, owned the care home.

Over a year later, on March 17, a grand jury indicted the two charging Hightower with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable or elderly adult, vulnerable adult abuse and financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person.

Freeman is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable or elderly adult, vulnerable adult abuse and tampering with evidence.

Hightower was taken into custody Tuesday, according to TBI. Freeman remains behind bars since his initial arrest on a $2,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
MEM removes artwork from new terminal after Memphis artist’s piece sparks controversy
Billy Ray Turner listens to closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.
Jury finds Billy Ray Turner guilty of all charges in Lorenzen Wright murder, sentenced to life in prison
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
Airport reinstalling Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash

Latest News

Memphis ice storm debris
City of Memphis preparing to move into second pass of storm debris removal
Mason, Tennessee
Town of Mason strikes repayment deal with Tennessee comptroller
Mason, Tennessee
Town of Mason strikes repayment deal with Tennessee comptroller
A brother and sister arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after traveling...
GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive in US at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital