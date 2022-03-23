Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Arkansas car show mass shooting

Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for a mass shooting at an Arkansas car show over the weekend.

Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville was arrested Wednesday in the shooting that killed one person and left nearly 30 people injured. Five of the wounded victims were children ranging from ages 19 months to 11 years old, according to investigators.

ASP says Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from the hospital around 9:40 a.m.

He is charged with first-degree murder, battery and aggravated assault.

Knight is behind bars at the Dumas City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
MEM removes artwork from new terminal after Memphis artist’s piece sparks controversy
Billy Ray Turner listens to closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.
Jury finds Billy Ray Turner guilty of all charges in Lorenzen Wright murder, sentenced to life in prison
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
Airport reinstalling Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash

Latest News

The 'Fast & The Furriest' 5K and Walk benefitting the Humane Society of Memphis happening this weekend
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
MPD chief talks to children at St. Agnes, St. Domonic School in celebration of Women’s History Month
Brenda Hightower, Anthony Freeman indicted in death of vulnerable adult
TBI: Caregivers indicted in death of vulnerable 60-year-old patient
Memphis ice storm debris
City of Memphis preparing to move into second pass of storm debris removal