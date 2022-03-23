Suspect arrested in Arkansas car show mass shooting

DUMAS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for a mass shooting at an Arkansas car show over the weekend.

Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville was arrested Wednesday in the shooting that killed one person and left nearly 30 people injured. Five of the wounded victims were children ranging from ages 19 months to 11 years old, according to investigators.

ASP says Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from the hospital around 9:40 a.m.

He is charged with first-degree murder, battery and aggravated assault.

Knight is behind bars at the Dumas City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

