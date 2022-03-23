Advertise with Us
Shooting in Helena-West Helena leaves one in critical condition

Police sirens(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - One person was shot multiple times in the chest this morning in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

Police responded to the shooting at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers say one man was found with gunshot wounds in his chest and he was taken to Helena regional Medical Center. He was later airlifted to Regional One in Memphis.

One suspect has been identified in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870)-572-3441.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

