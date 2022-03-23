Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Second-degree murder suspect captured

Vernard Coffer
Vernard Coffer(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested for a shooting death in December 2021.

According the the U.S. Marshals Service, Vernard Coffer shot Jarvis Evan on December 17 on Shady Vista Drive. Evan died from his injuries on December 23 and a warrant was issued for Coffer’s arrest for second-degree murder.

Marshals worked with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team and tracked Coffer to a home on Leafy Hollow Drive.

Coffer was outside of the home, but ran inside when police approached. A SCSO K-9 member was released into the residence and Coffer was taken into custody without incident or injuries.

Coffer is charged with second-degree murder and no other charges have been listed at this time.

