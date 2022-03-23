Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
National Weather Service surveying storm damage in Northeast Mississippi today

March 23, 2022
NWS springtime(Annette Giachino)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis has sent a survey team to assess storm damage in Northeast Mississippi after storms pushed through the area Tuesday.

They will be surveying damage in Monroe County, just south of Tupelo.

While Monroe County is outside of the Action News 5 viewing area, the NWS reminds residents that many areas across the Southeast were impacted by storms this week.

Report storm damage to the NWS here!

They ask for patience as many NWS offices are working diligently to assess damages.

A survey team’s mission is to gather data in order to reconstruct a tornado’s life cycle, including where it occurred, when and where it initially touched down and lifted (path length), its width, and its magnitude (wind speeds)

It should also be mentioned that survey teams are occasionally tasked with determining whether damage may have been caused by straight line winds or a tornado.

With respect to tornado damage surveys, one of the most difficult tasks is assigning a rating to a tornado.

Stay tuned for updates as the NWS will release results of the damage in the coming days.

