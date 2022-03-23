Advertise with Us
National Weather Service says EF-1 tornado touched down in Northeast Mississippi Tuesday

Damage in Monroe County, MS from March 22, 2022 storms
Damage in Monroe County, MS from March 22, 2022 storms(NWS Memphis)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service has determined the damage in Monroe County, Mississippi is consistent with that of an EF-1 tornado.

An EF-1 tornado has winds ranging from 86 to 110 mph.

Damage from an EF-1 tornado is described as “moderate,” according to the NWS. It can cause roofs to severely strip, overturn and/or badly damage mobile homes, and remove exterior doors and break windows on sturdier homes.

PREVIOUS: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis is surveying storm damage in Northeast Mississippi after storms moved through the area Tuesday.

They are surveying damage in Monroe County, just south of Tupelo.

While Monroe County is outside of the Action News 5 viewing area, many areas across the Southeast were impacted by storms this week.

Report storm damage to the NWS here!

The NWS is asking residents for their patience as many NWS offices are working diligently to assess damages.

A survey team’s mission is to gather data in order to reconstruct a tornado’s life cycle, including where it occurred, when and where it initially touched down and lifted (path length), its width, and its magnitude (wind speeds)

It should also be mentioned that survey teams are occasionally tasked with determining whether damage may have been caused by straight line winds or a tornado.

With respect to tornado damage surveys, one of the most difficult tasks is assigning a rating to a tornado.

Stay tuned for updates as the NWS will release results of the damage in the coming days.

